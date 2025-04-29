Signal//Noise

Freakshow Chapter 8
by Sandolore Sykes
  
Sandolore Sykes
12
0:23
Brainstorming & Albinos
a "live" with the beginning of the fiction it inspired
  
Sandolore Sykes
7
48:21
Remixes of D.W.'s drawing (one could argue)
video animations and art remixes
  
Sandolore Sykes
5
1:00
20.20.20.20 Live (April 2) Diptych-Searching Walk
4 eyes are better than 1 (Toronto, Canada & Angouleme, France)
  
Sandolore Sykes
 and 
Jon T
18
15:14

March 2025

Some Sky
a quick video experiment with clouds
  
Sandolore Sykes
0:28
The Blob
a short abstract video animation
  
Sandolore Sykes
3
2:21
Bird on a Train
Watch now (51 secs) | mini collaboration with Jon T
  
Sandolore Sykes
1
0:51
Double Nood
a video diptych with Jon T and Sandolore
  
Sandolore Sykes
 and 
Jon T
3
0:46
Sandolore's Complaint Line #3
French Fred from the parking lot and Miranda in the Loop.
  
Sandolore Sykes
6
3:02
Sandolore Complaint Line #2
The Midwest meets France (transcontinental complaints)
  
Sandolore Sykes
5
3:21
Sandolore Complaint Line #1
It's time for Sandolore to take out the garbage
  
Sandolore Sykes
2:26
Sounderneath
are these poems? songs?
Published on In the Inversion Field  
1:49
