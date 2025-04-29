Signal//Noise
Freakshow Chapter 8
by Sandolore Sykes
Apr 29
•
Sandolore Sykes
15
12
0:23
Brainstorming & Albinos
a "live" with the beginning of the fiction it inspired
Apr 10
•
Sandolore Sykes
6
7
48:21
Remixes of D.W.'s drawing (one could argue)
video animations and art remixes
Apr 8
•
Sandolore Sykes
23
1:00
20.20.20.20 Live (April 2) Diptych-Searching Walk
4 eyes are better than 1 (Toronto, Canada & Angouleme, France)
Apr 3
•
Sandolore Sykes
and
Jon T
4
15:14
March 2025
Some Sky
a quick video experiment with clouds
Mar 26
•
Sandolore Sykes
3
0:28
The Blob
a short abstract video animation
Mar 24
•
Sandolore Sykes
4
2:21
Bird on a Train
Watch now (51 secs) | mini collaboration with Jon T
Mar 23
•
Sandolore Sykes
10
0:51
Double Nood
a video diptych with Jon T and Sandolore
Mar 19
•
Sandolore Sykes
and
Jon T
9
0:46
Sandolore's Complaint Line #3
French Fred from the parking lot and Miranda in the Loop.
Mar 18
•
Sandolore Sykes
5
Sandolore Complaint Line #2
The Midwest meets France (transcontinental complaints)
Mar 17
•
Sandolore Sykes
8
Sandolore Complaint Line #1
It's time for Sandolore to take out the garbage
Mar 17
•
Sandolore Sykes
1
2:26
Sounderneath
are these poems? songs?
Published on In the Inversion Field
•
Mar 17
1:49
