Remixes of D.W.'s drawing (one could argue)

video animations and art remixes
Sandolore Sykes's avatar
Sandolore Sykes
Apr 08, 2025
Gif by Sandolore of D.W.’s original drawing

Music by

Jon T

I’ve been experimenting with remixing the work of the artist D.W. (one could argue). Their pixelated, brightly colored sketches have a hypnotic effect on me. I find these drawings deeply satisfying. They are deceptively simple—the obsessive, intricate mark-making stretches, warps, and shifts with a hallucinogenic quality that hide intricate skill.

I wanted them to move— they already seem to. I am enjoying animating them, pushing their movement even further. In a lot of ways, they don’t need to be animated, they have there own vibration. These animations are just me enjoying the pieces, a kind of active looking.

I have also been using these drawings to inspire my students, inviting them to respond and create in dialogue with the work. What began as a personal fascination has become a shared experiment.

I hope D.W. enjoys seeing their drawings warp and wriggle. I’ve included some of my students’ drawings here, along with the animation Camille (my longtime student) and I have begun working on together.

I am new to these processes—-so please forgive the simplicity of the approach!

My students hard at work drawing connecting squares.

D.W. refers to these drawings as “cartoons”

My students and their artistic interpretations of the pixel approach

Early explorations of animating Camille’s drawing:

Some links to D.W.’s work:

