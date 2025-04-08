Remixes of D.W.'s drawing (one could argue)

Music by
I’ve been experimenting with remixing the work of the artist D.W. (one could argue). Their pixelated, brightly colored sketches have a hypnotic effect on me. I find these drawings deeply satisfying. They are deceptively simple—the obsessive, intricate mark-making stretches, warps, and shifts with a hallucinogenic quality that hide intricate skill.
I wanted them to move— they already seem to. I am enjoying animating them, pushing their movement even further. In a lot of ways, they don’t need to be animated, they have there own vibration. These animations are just me enjoying the pieces, a kind of active looking.
I have also been using these drawings to inspire my students, inviting them to respond and create in dialogue with the work. What began as a personal fascination has become a shared experiment.
I hope D.W. enjoys seeing their drawings warp and wriggle. I’ve included some of my students’ drawings here, along with the animation Camille (my longtime student) and I have begun working on together.
I am new to these processes—-so please forgive the simplicity of the approach!
Early explorations of animating Camille’s drawing:
Some links to D.W.’s work:
